Miss Universe 2024: Shehu Sani Reacts As Chidimma Adetshina Makes History, Emerges First Runner-Up
- Senator Shehu Sani extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, on her remarkable achievement as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition
- In a social media post on Sunday, the former Kaduna Central senator Sani expressed pride in Adetshina’s performance
- Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, came second at the event, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerging as the winner of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant
Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has congratulated Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, on her achievement as the first runner-up at the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024 pageant.
In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, November 17, Sani praised her stellar performance.
The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:
"Congratulations Chidimma Adetshina for your emergence as the first runner up. You conquered the World. We are proud of this achievement.#MissUniverse 2024."
Chidimma Adetshina's position at Miss Universe announced
Meanwhile, Chidimma Adetshina, the Nigerian Beauty queen in the race to win Miss Universe 2024, was announced as the 1st runner-up.
The prestigious event was held in Mexico, with different contestants from all parts of the world standing in for their countries.
At the end of the night, the beauty queen came second, as Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig emerged as the winner at the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant.
