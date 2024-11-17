Senator Shehu Sani extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, on her remarkable achievement as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition

In a social media post on Sunday, the former Kaduna Central senator Sani expressed pride in Adetshina’s performance

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, came second at the event, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerging as the winner of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has congratulated Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, on her achievement as the first runner-up at the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Shehu Sani reacts as Chidimma Adetshina emerges first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, November 17, Sani praised her stellar performance.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:

"Congratulations Chidimma Adetshina for your emergence as the first runner up. You conquered the World. We are proud of this achievement.#MissUniverse 2024."

Chidimma Adetshina's position at Miss Universe announced

Meanwhile, Chidimma Adetshina, the Nigerian Beauty queen in the race to win Miss Universe 2024, was announced as the 1st runner-up.

The prestigious event was held in Mexico, with different contestants from all parts of the world standing in for their countries.

At the end of the night, the beauty queen came second, as Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig emerged as the winner at the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant.

Read more about Chidimma Adetshina here:

Chidimma Adetshina gives 5 style inspiration

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that Chdimma Adetshina won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and has continued to make the new.

Aside from the controversy surrounding her participation in Miss Universe South Africa, Chidimma has a daunting fashion sense.

In recent times, she has proven that she can give style inspiration as Legit.ng takes a stroll into her wardrobe.

Source: Legit.ng