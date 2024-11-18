A man has shared his thoughts on what people should do next for Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, who finished as first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico

Recall that the 22-year-old had earlier won the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant after she withdrew from the Miss South Africa contest

Following her feat in the Miss Universe contest, which has earned her worldwide accolades, a man said there is something needed to be done for her now

After Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, a man, Harri Obi, has spoken about what people should do next for her.

In a viral tweet on X, Harry congratulated the young lady on her historic pageant feat, saying people were not done with her yet.

Harri funnily called for the protection of Chidimma from singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N'abania.

His advice may not be unconnected to Flavour's noticeable attraction to beauty queens. Harri's advice has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Some people, however, downplayed his fear.

Read Harri's tweet below:

People worry for Chidimma Adetshina

@DearstanC said:

"Imagine watching for Flavor then Emenike will just sneak in like a thief at night 😂."

@eloka1761113 said:

"Flavour crushes on ashawo and chidinma isn't one of them,you people can insinuate nonsense sha."

@mclive05 said:

"Hahaha if you know where in Nkanu Chidimma is from,l don't think Flavour, Emenike or any make lecher will dare an attempt to mess up. They could lose the potency of their manhood for drilling their oil and abandoning it afterwards..l swear."

@bassey_gi said:

"Someone help me, what has flavor done in the past to deserve this outrage?"

@odirah_cellz said:

"Na the girls suppose get sense, they are not babies. If Flavour or anyone else sweet talks them into becoming their baby mama, then it's their business."

@iam_arinzona said:

"Bro, chidinma is from Enugu. Flavour is in Enugu. It looks like a mission impossible. Chidinma should read from history."

@DukeDarls said:

"Nah Flavour has a type and chidinmma ain’t his type. He likes them light skinned."

Governor Mbah celebrates Chidimma Adetshina's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, had celebrated Chidimma Adetshina on her achievement at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

In a post on his X page on Sunday, November 17, Mbah expressed pride in Adetshina’s achievement. He emphasized that her remarkable "journey reaffirmed the resilience, brilliance, and determination that define Ndi Enugu."

Speaking further, Governor Mbah noted that Adetshina, a brand ambassador for Enugu state, has made the state and nation proud by shining on the world stage.

