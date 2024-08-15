A video of Chidimma Adetshina announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria has caused a division among Nigerian netizens

Some Nigerians have been asking questions about Chidimma Adetshina's name and ancestral root

This is coming after South Africans openly drummed support for the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant

Former Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in the Nigerian beauty pageant Miss Universe Nigeria is beginning to trigger mixed comments from Nigerians.

Recall that Miss Universe Nigeria invited Chidimma to participate in the country's pageant after she was forced to withdraw from the Miss SA pageant following bullying from South Africans.

She also made a video expressing her excitement about participating in this year's edition.

However, her acceptance video has divided Nigerians, with several netizens asking questions about her roots and name, 'Adetshina,' as some suggested it is not a Yoruba name.

Others defended Chidimma as they tried to explain the details behind her name and root.

Recall that Verydarkman claimed organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria will ensure Chidimma wins to send a message to South Africans.

edwinjnr332:

"@Dmatterarising @Toxyberry1 @OneJoblessBoy Her dad is not Yoruba.. Adetshina is not a Yoruba name.. you ppl are something else.. this babe is answering two Igbo names and u want to confuse me."

AdeJesuRe:

"@se_fola @lawnreigh1 Some say she was married to an Itshekiri (Yoruba); others say "Adetshina" is her mothers name from Mozambique. Makes sense that a 23-year-old divorced an Itshekiri, & kept the Yoruba name, or that her Igbo father allowed her to use her mother's Mozambique surname. Too many lies."

Temitayodara:

"please tell chindinma to drop the Adetshina, she needs to show proof she's Has anything yoruba."

ObaTrench:

"@StHonorable @MissPearls She is Adeshina. She is Igbo & Yoruba."

South Africans drum support for Chidimma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africans have reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria.

Several South African netizens took to their X handles to drum support for the ex-Miss SA.

"Our girl Chidimma must win in Nigeria," a South African said.

