The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described his victory in the 2024 governorship election as a mandate to deliver improved governance and services to the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters after being declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Aiyedatiwa expressed his gratitude and assured residents of a brighter future.

“Better days are ahead for residents. This victory is not just a win for me but for every Ondo citizen who believes in progress and good governance." he said.

**Commitment to Grassroots Development**

Reflecting on his rigorous campaign trail, Aiyedatiwa highlighted his dedication to reaching every corner of the state to better understand the needs of its people.

“We campaigned across all local governments—not just their capitals, but the smaller communities too,” he explained. “We saw firsthand the state of their roads, their living conditions, and their environment. Their voices have been heard, their messages read, and their concerns understood.”

The governor pledged to prioritize grassroots development, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling campaign promises. “They believe their hope lies in me. We won’t make promises we can’t keep. Within the resources available, we will deliver on our commitments,” he affirmed.

**Residents' Expectations**

Aiyedatiwa's message resonated with residents who are optimistic about the next phase of his administration. Many are hopeful for visible improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

As the governor embarks on his new term, his focus remains on translating campaign promises into tangible benefits for the people of Ondo State.

**Election Overview**

The Ondo 2024 election, held on Saturday, November 19, saw Aiyedatiwa emerge victorious with 366,781 votes. His closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed with 117,845 votes, while other candidates lagged far behind.

With the election concluded, Aiyedatiwa’s administration now faces the challenge of meeting the high expectations of Ondo residents, building on the trust and hope placed in him.

Source: Legit.ng