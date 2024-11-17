Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the verge of securing another term.

This is in light of the 98% of the results from the Ondo State governorship election posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing (IREV) portal.

Aiyedatiwa dominates Ondo polls as PDP's Ajayi cries foul Photo credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa/Agboola Ajayi

Source: Twitter

Figures independently tallied from the portal indicate that Aiyedatiwa holds a commanding lead, leaving his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailing significantly.

Ajayi expresses discontent over electoral process

Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor and the PDP candidate, has voiced his displeasure with the conduct of the election, particularly in his hometown of Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote, Ajayi complained about delays caused by the INEC BVAS machine, which took over 10 minutes to capture him.

Despite these challenges, Ajayi managed to secure a landslide victory in his polling unit—Apoi Ward 11, Unit 004, Kiribo—garnering 194 votes against Aiyedatiwa’s three.

However, this isolated success appears insufficient to reverse his overall position in the race.

APC celebrates early leads

As the results poured in, celebrations erupted in the APC camp. By 5:15 pm, the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, shared a jubilant post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Our mood in Akure now!!! Alhamdulilah.” The post was accompanied by a smiling photograph of him.

Peaceful polls but low voter turnout

The election was marked by a peaceful atmosphere across the state, with voting materials arriving at most polling units on time.

INEC reported that 97% of polling units opened by 8:30 am, with the remaining 3% operational by 10:00 am.

Despite the seamless process, voter turnout appeared lower than expected.

This was in spite of concerted efforts by communities, particularly the Ilaje, who mobilized their members to return home and vote.

At Ugbonla Jetty, the gateway to many riverine communities including Aiyedatiwa’s hometown of Obenla, voters were seen in large numbers responding to the call.

Source: Legit.ng