Nyesom Wike continued his feud with Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 13, saying Nigerians have rejected the former vice-president many times

The FCT minister downplayed Atiku's chances of clinching the PDP ticket for the 2027 general election, saying it will simply not happen

In 2022, Wike lost the presidential ticket of the PDP to Atiku, the start of an unending rancour between both men

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said there will be no chance for Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, to secure the party’s ticket in 2027.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, monitored by Legit.ng, the FCT minister asserted that Nigerians rejected Atiku in 2023 and the presidential hopeful will be too old to contest in the 2027 general election.

Responding to a question on Atiku’s recent claim that his economic blueprint would have served Nigerians better compared to the approach of the current administration of Bola Tinubu, Wike explained that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate had previously presented his ideas to Nigerians, who rejected him at the polls.

Wike said:

“Did he not present it before Nigerians? Did Nigerians choose him? He is lobbying for another chance, but the chance will not be there. In which party? How can we rely on one man for so many years?

“You presented your blueprint in 2023; Nigerians heard you clearly and said 'thank you, but it will not work'. We will not support you. Criticism does not mean the opposition is working."

