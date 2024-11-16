As the talks for the 2027 presidency, Atiku Abubakar has been criticised by the Ohanaeze Youths Council

The council lost its cool and vowed that power would remain in the south come 2027, despite Atiku's efforts

The Ohanaeze Youth Council spoke angrily and accused Atiku of fake ethnic endorsement as members of its faction visited the PDP flagbearer at his residence in Abuja

Ohanaeze Youth Council, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his alleged ethnic endorsement comments.

On Thursday, November 14, Atiku, in a post accompanied by pictures, disclosed that "the Ohanaze Ndibo Youth Worldwide, led by its President, Ogbonnia Wenceslans, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja."

Reacting via a statement released on Saturday, November 16, the National President of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, accused Atiku of “shopping for black-market support to pursue an ambition that is dead on arrival.”

As reported by The Guardian, Okwu decried what he called a resort to fake groups to curry support, noting that “no matter the antics by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his likes, power would remain in Southern Nigeria in 2027.”

He said:

“The photograph posted by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a serious insult on the sensibilities of Ndigbo. In as much as we are not perturbed if he wishes to throw his money around fake elements, what we shall not condone is his dragging of the revered Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths to his desperation.

“As an elder statesman, he should do things that would promote unity and equity in this country and to become a champion of destabilisation. It is not only unjust but immoral for power to return to the North in 2027, just four years after Muhammadu Buhari completed an 8-year tenure.”

Legit.ng understands that the PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria are working ahead of 2027 to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not return to office after the next general election.

