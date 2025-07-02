Despite challenges, the NNPC Limited has completed the River Niger crossing in its $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project

The company confirmed that the 614km pipeline is on track for completion by year-end to boost gas supply and industrial development

The NNPC boss, Bayo Ojulari, called for fresh investment to address low oil production caused by years of underinvestment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project by successfully completing the crossing of the River Niger.

This feat resolves a long-standing technical and financial hurdle that had delayed progress on the project.

Speaking during the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week Conference in Abuja, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, shared the update in his first official address to industry stakeholders since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Themed “Accelerating Global Energy Progress Through Investment, Partnerships & Innovation”, the event provided a platform for industry leaders to engage on key developments in the sector.

Ojulari explained that the River Niger crossing was previously regarded as one of the most complex phases of the AKK pipeline due to its demanding technical requirements and commercial challenges.

Ojulari said:

“We all know the story of the AKK. I don’t need to start talking about it. But one of the biggest challenges that the project has faced was the ability to cross the river Niger. Ladies and gentlemen, I want to announce to you today that we have crossed the River Niger."

He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by year-end, positioning it to boost gas supply and drive industrial growth, particularly in northern Nigeria.

The AKK pipeline spans 614 kilometres and is designed as a 40-inch gas transmission line running from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano.

It is intended to expand domestic gas use, improve electricity generation, and support the creation of new industrial zones along its route.

In addition to this achievement, Ojulari also revealed that Nigeria’s pipeline infrastructure has reached full operational capacity for the first time in years.

As of June 29, 2025, he noted, the country had attained 100% availability, a milestone made possible through combined efforts by the government, regulators, the military, and stakeholders across the oil and gas sector.

Despite the improved infrastructure and security, Ojulari acknowledged that Nigeria’s oil production still falls short of its full potential, citing prolonged underinvestment as a major barrier.

He urged both domestic and foreign investors to take advantage of the secure and improved operating environment and support new ventures in the upstream and midstream segments of the industry.

