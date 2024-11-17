Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, November 17, congratulated Lucky Aiyedatiwa for winning the just-concluded governorship election in Ondo state.

Legit.ng reports that Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor of the state, was declared as the winner of the election around 2:30 pm on Sunday, November 17, defeating his closest rival Ajayi Agboola who flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) flagbearer in the poll.

Moments after the declaration, President Tinubu stated that the victory was a testament that Aiyedatiwa’s policies were in alignment with the people’s wishes.

Per a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, "the Ondo state election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process."

'Go to court', Tinubu tells Aiyedatiwa's opponents

Furthermore, Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) "for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 percent of results on the same day of the elections".

The statement added that the Nigerian leader extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order. He urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress concerning areas of conflict.

Source: Legit.ng