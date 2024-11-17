Dr. Segun Showunmi congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC on his decisive win in the Ondo State governorship election

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Segun Showunmi, has publicly congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his resounding victory in the Ondo State governorship election.

The chieftain, whose statement was shared on social media, also extended words of encouragement to PDP candidate Agboola Ajayi.

Ondo Election Results: PDP Chieftain Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Sends Message to Agboola Ajayi

“With the result declared, one can only congratulate the winner, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Wishing the people of Ondo the very best. Hopefully, they can live with the decision,” the PDP stalwart stated.

Ondo guber election results at a glance

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results on Sunday, November 17, confirming Aiyedatiwa as the winner with 366,781 votes. PDP’s Agboola Ajayi followed in second place with 117,845 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olorunfemi Festus, garnered 1,162 votes. The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 2,692 and 4,138 votes, respectively.

PDP chieftain sends words of encouragement to Agboola Ajayi

The PDP chieftain commended Ajayi for his efforts, urging him to stay resilient despite the outcome, The Guardian reported.

“Agboola Ajayi, you did your best. Take heart,” the message read.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a key PDP figure, also received praise for his efforts in supporting the party’s campaign in Ondo.

“Governor Seyi Makinde, well done. You pushed as hard as you could,” the chieftain remarked.

APC reacts as Aiyedatiwa wins Ondo governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted as its candidate and incumbent, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was declared winner of the Ondo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, November 19.

The ruling APC in a post shared on its X page on Sunday, congratulated Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the poll.

