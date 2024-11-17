Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship elections held on Saturday, November 16, has lost his Ese-Odo local government to his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC garnered 14,511 votes, while the PDP got 7,814 in the Ese Odo local government area of the state.

PDP candidate loses local government to APC in Ondo election

Agboola Ajayi is a Nigerian politician, lawyer, and businessman who made a name for himself in Ondo State politics. Born on September 24, 1968, in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Ajayi started his educational journey in his home state, completing his primary and secondary education before heading to Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, to earn a Bachelor of Law degree ¹. He began his political career at just 20 years old, serving as the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Old Apoi Ward 1 from 1988 to 1998. Ajayi later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and became the secretary of PDP in Ilaje/Ese Odo Local Government Area from 1998 to 1999.

Ajayi's leadership skills and community contributions earned him the position of chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, a role he held from 2004 to 2007. He also served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ilaje/Ese Odo federal constituency under the PDP, and even chaired the House Committee on NDDC from 2007 to 2010 . In 2016, Ajayi contested the Ondo State governorship election as the running mate to Rotimi Akeredolu under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and won, becoming the deputy governor of Ondo State. However, he resigned from the APC in 2020 due to irreconcilable differences with Governor Akeredolu and joined the Zenith Labour Party to contest the governorship election, which he lost.

