Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, who represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, is currently trending on social media platforms

Checks on X on Saturday night and Sunday morning revealed Chidimma overtook the Ondo poll on X and emerged as the number one "keyword search"

At the moment, Governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC is on the verge of securing another term, currently leading massively as Ondo election results arrived at the INEC collation center in Akure

In a quite strange and alarming manner, the Ondo state governorship election did not trend on X for several hours on election night, Saturday, November 16.

Why Chidimma Adetshina is trending

Legit.ng observed on Sunday morning, November 17, that Nigeria's representative, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, has overtaken the Ondo election, and she is number one on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

She is currently trending following her remarkable achievement as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Interestingly, when Ondo election finally made it into the trends table, some other events pushed it to number three or four on Saturday night and number 8 on Sunday morning.

Ondo election does not interest many

Social media platforms are abuzz on election days, brimming with discussions on candidates, their chances of winning election and other related matters.

Some users post updates live from their polling units, making social media platforms look like some collation centre.

Daily Trust reported that while some users share election updates from their locations on different platforms, others engage with posts from online conventional media handles.

With election results and analysis on ditto everywhere on the space, winners are even determined before the final and official announcement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a surprising turn of events, Nigerians, especially on X and Facebook, chose to discuss Miss Universe 2024 over Ondo governorship election.

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, made history as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico.

See as Chidimma's win trends here and here on social media X;

