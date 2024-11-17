The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa clinched victory with a commanding lead of 366,781 votes, securing wins in all 18 local government areas of the state.

Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi, the presiding officer for the election, made the announcement at the collation centre in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, November 17.

Ondo guber votes breakdown

Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged as the closest challenger, securing 117,845 votes.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s candidate, Olorunfemi Festus, trailed far behind with 1,162 votes, and the Zenith Labour Party’s Abass Mimiko garnered 2,692 votes.

Aiyedatiwa’s victory reaffirms APC’s stronghold in Ondo State, following weeks of intense campaigning and voter outreach.

PDP alleges irregularities in the election

The PDP has cried foul over the election process, alleging irregularities that they claim marred the credibility of the polls.

Speaking shortly after the announcement, PDP representatives criticized INEC’s handling of the election in certain areas, citing delays in the deployment of election materials and technical issues with the BVAS devices.

Celebration as Aiyedatiwa’s declaration goes viral

A video capturing the jubilant moment Lucky Aiyedatiwa was declared winner has been widely shared on social media, sparking celebrations across Ondo State.

Supporters of the APC erupted in cheers as Prof. Akinwunmi read the final results, cementing Aiyedatiwa’s mandate for a second term.

As the dust settles, all eyes are on Aiyedatiwa’s administration to deliver on campaign promises and address pressing challenges, including infrastructure development, youth unemployment, and healthcare.

