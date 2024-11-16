The Ondo state governorship election results at Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's polling unit are finally out

Governor Aiyedatiwa had earlier cast his vote at the Igbo ward 4, polling unit 5, Ilaje Ilaje LGA area of the state

The APC and PDP are contesting the poll head-to-head, and their results have emerged from the governor's polling unit

Ondo governorship election results for Igbo ward 4, polling unit 5, Ilaje local government area of the state have emerged. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa cast his vote at this polling unit earlier in the day.

Aiyedatiwa, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 128 votes, while his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered three votes.

However, it is pertinent to note that the two candidates served as deputy governors under the late Akeredolu. Agboola fell apart with his former boss in 2020, while Aiyedatiwa served as the deputy when Akeredolu died.

Who is Lucky Aiyedatiwa?

Aiyedatiwa was born on January 12, 1965, in Obe-Nla, Ilaje Local Government Area. Aiyedatiwa's educational background includes attending Saint Peter's UNA Primary School, Ikosi High School, Lagos State College of Education, University of Ibadan, Lagos Business School, and the University of Liverpool, where he earned a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Before becoming governor, Aiyedatiwa served as deputy governor under Akeredolu, with whom he joined forces after a political fallout with Alfred Agboola Ajayi in 2020. As Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa acted as Governor during Akeredolu's medical leave.

Aiyedatiwa's background also includes serving as a federal commissioner on the Niger Delta Development Commission and working in various business roles.

