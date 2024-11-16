The Ondo state governorship election results at Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Abbas Mimiko's polling unit are finally out

Mimiko won his polling unit at Ward 7, PU20, Mona Clinic, Agbogbo Oke, in the Ondo West local government area of the state

He scored 65 votes to defeat Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 60 votes in the tight race

Akure, Ondo state - The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Abbas Mimiko, in the Ondo governorship election, has won his polling unit.

Mimiko defeated the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by polling 65 votes on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

According to TheCable, Mimimo voted at Ward 7, PU20, Mona Clinic, Agbogbo Oke, Ondo west, Ondo state.

Ondo decides 2024 results

The APC candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa polled 60 votes while the PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi got 30 votes.

Mimiko, who is an outsider among the major contenders expected to win the gubernatorial election delivered his polling unit for his party.

APC: 60

PDP: 30

ZLP: 65

Legit.ng recalls that Ajayi won in his polling unit after he polled 194 votes to defeat APC's Governor Aiyedatiwa who scored 3 votes.

Ajayi had earlier voted at his at Apoi Ward II, Unit 004 in Kiribo, Ese-Odo local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

In a similar development, the results of Governor Aiyedatiwa's polling unit at the Igbo ward 4, polling unit 5, Ilaje Ilaje LGA area of the state has emerged.

Aiyedatiwa scored 128 votes while the PDP candidate was able to poll only three votes.

The APC and PDP are contesting the poll head-to-head, and their results have emerged from the governor's polling unit.

