Akure, Ondo state - Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, November 13, passionately urged Ondo State residents to cast their votes for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Aiyedatiwa committed to progress, unity

Speaking to a large crowd at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, Shettima highlighted the candidates' commitment to progress and unity in the Sunshine State.

“Aiyedatiwa isn’t merely campaigning to keep a seat—he’s working to bring hope, prosperity, and unity to every corner of Ondo.

“This election is a choice between progress and stagnation, unity and division. Let’s elect a governor who truly understands the heart of Ondo," Shettima stated.

Shettima: Tinubu in support of Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo poll

Shettima relayed the full endorsement of President Bola Tinubu, who is currently attending a summit in Saudi Arabia, The Day reported.

“The President, who wholeheartedly supports the Aiyedatiwa-Adelami ticket, sends his goodwill and confidence in the APC’s commitment to the welfare of Ondo residents,” Shettima assured the audience.

Shettima encouraged the people to look beyond “distractions and noise from the usual suspects” and focus on APC’s contributions.

The Vice-President praised Aiyedatiwa’s resilience in leading the APC through challenging times, Vanguard reported.

Ondo poll: Ganduje hopeful of APC win

APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje reinforced the party’s confidence, declaring,

“By God’s grace, Aiyedatiwa will win on November 16.” Ganduje urged voters to rally behind APC, calling it a vote for “unity, peace, and development.”

Aiyedatiwa extols late Akeredolu

Also speaking, Aiyedatiwa honoured former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, observing a moment of silence in his memory.

He expressed his determination to fulfil Akeredolu’s vision for Ondo.

“The late governor once told me I would succeed him, and he would be glad to see this come true. I am committed to carrying on his legacy,” Aiyedatiwa said.

