Akure, Ondo state - Some party agents are handing out signed papers to voters at PU007, Ajagba ward 2, Irele local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

On Saturday morning, November 16, some voters in Ondo told The Cable that the papers would be used to collect cash from the agents after the election. They do not know the exact amount yet.

Nigerians go to the polls in the country's off-cycle election. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 Ondo gubernatorial election is ongoing in several parts of the state.

The two major parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are considered the favourites.

Check out the picture of the vote-buying strategy below:

