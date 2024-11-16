Ondo Election 2024: Photo Exposes 'New' Vote buying Method
Akure, Ondo state - Some party agents are handing out signed papers to voters at PU007, Ajagba ward 2, Irele local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.
On Saturday morning, November 16, some voters in Ondo told The Cable that the papers would be used to collect cash from the agents after the election. They do not know the exact amount yet.
Legit.ng reports that the 2024 Ondo gubernatorial election is ongoing in several parts of the state.
The two major parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are considered the favourites.
Check out the picture of the vote-buying strategy below:
Ondo: Prophet shares prediction
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Valentine Ifedayo predicted that the integrity of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election would be challenged in court.
Ondo-born Prophet Ifedayo stated that legal battles are likely to follow the election.
