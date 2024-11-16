The Deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Festus Akingbaso, has raised alarm about an alleged thug invasion in Idanre

Idanre, Ondo state - The Deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Festus Akingbaso, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of invading villages with thugs.

Akingbaso raised an alarm of an influx of thugs in the Idanre local government area of the state.

APC has been alleged to have brought in suspected thugs since Friday, November 15. Photo credit: Hon Festus Akingbaso -Fessy West

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005, Oke Imikan on Saturday, November 16

As reported by Vanguard, the ruling APC has been alleged to have brought in suspected thugs since Friday, November 15.

Akingbaso said he is informed that majority of the villages are filled with thugs allegedly brought in by the APC.

The federal lawmaker at the House of Representatives in Abuja said:

“At the moment, all the villages are occupied with thugs. Villages like Ofosun, Omifunfun, and Allah are occupied.

“There is a place called Igbepo where suspected thugs are in their numbers in Idanre local government area. An incident happened in Ofosun where suspected thugs broke into the house of a party member to prevent him from voting. We were informed that there are plans not to allow people in the villages to vote.”

He alleged that the security agencies have not done anything after reporting the matter to the DPO and DSS.

Source: Legit.ng