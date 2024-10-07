Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering crime matters.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Ogunnaike Philip, the suspected serial killer who was recently arrested by men of the Ogun state police command, has made strange requests.

In an interview with YBN seen by Legit.ng, Philip requested to be executed.

In addition, the 29-year-old appealed to security agents to give him food on the day of his desired execution.

He said:

"I want authorities to arrest Danjuma, and others who call themselves Eiye cult members. They are the ones that turned me to this.

"When my accomplices have been arrested, there is no need to waste time in court, they should go and kill us. But before we are executed, I have been thinking about this, it might sound funny, but I will say it: they should buy food for me on the day we would be executed. They should get me the food, then they should kill me for the crime I have committed."

Furthermore, Philip explained that he made the resolution because the girls he killed also probably ate moments before their murder.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that Abiodun Alamutu, the Ogun state commissioner of police, stated that Philips, a native of Ayepe Ijebu who resides in Abeokuta, confessed to killing in the same pattern three other young girls and buried their remains in the bush.

The suspect on Friday, October 4, led the commissioner and his team to Asero estate in Abeokuta, Itori in Ewekoro and Mile 6, along Ajebo road in Obafemi Owode local government, where he buried his victims.

The other victims are Abigail Diana aged 22 and Mary Ogunyemi, aged 23.

