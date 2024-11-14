With just 48 hours left before the Ondo State governorship election, three gubernatorial candidates have withdrawn from the race and endorsed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The candidates from the Accord Party, National Rescue Movement (NRM), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) paid a solidarity visit to Governor Aiyedatiwa, expressing their support for his re-election bid.

Ajibola Falaye, the Accord Party candidate, spoke on behalf of the three parties, praising Governor Aiyedatiwa's dedication to Ondo State's progress and impressive achievements in office. The other two candidates who endorsed the governor are Jenyo Ataunoko of the NRM and Olaide Rasheed Ibrahim, deputy governorship candidate of the ADC.

Three governorship candidates step down for Lucky Aiyedatiwa Photo Credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in a tweet, said this endorsement is a significant boost to Governor Aiyedatiwa's campaign, particularly since the ADC's governorship candidate had already declared support for him. Falaye noted that their decision to back the governor was based on his longstanding commitment to public service, dating back to his time as deputy governor.

The Ondo State governorship election has generated significant interest, with 17 registered political parties participating in the poll. The election is seen as a crucial test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure a free, fair, and transparent process.

As the election approaches, tensions are running high, with some stakeholders expressing concerns about the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the potential for violence. However, with the endorsement of the three gubernatorial candidates, Governor Aiyedatiwa's chances of re-election appear to have received a significant boost.

