FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, November 13, Attahiru Jega, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), revealed that members of the National Assembly pressure public officials to manipulate the national budgets for their own gains.

Speaking at the Anti-corruption Training for Norm and Behaviour Change, organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja on Wednesday, Jega recalled how some legislators attempted to influence budget allocations and secure contracts, undermining public officials’ efforts to maintain integrity.

In an interview that has gone viral, the former INEC boss critiqued the pressures top officials face, particularly from the legislative branch and noted that corruption in the public sector is a “significant impediment” to Nigeria’s development.

Mr Jega further described his time as INEC chairman as a “trial of endurance,” particularly the constant pressures from lawmakers to manipulate the agency’s budget and contracts.

Jega stated thus:

“There are people—there may be legislators here—but I want to say it quite categorically—they put people under very difficult positions to do their job, even with the right mindset.”

“Resisting these pressures required a thick skin.”

“It’s important to avoid vulnerabilities that could be exploited for compliance.”

