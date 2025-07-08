As of July 2025, there are 23 Black billionaires globally, with a combined net worth approaching $100 billion

Aliko Dangote remains the wealthiest, with $23.4 billion, while Alex Karp has overtaken other well-known figures to become the second-richest

The list highlights the diverse industries, such as telecom, mining, and private equity, that support the wealth of these influential individuals

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

As of July 2025, there are 23 Black billionaires worldwide, according to data compiled utilising Forbes' real-time billionaires list.

Aliko Dangote remains the wealthiest, with $23.4 billion. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Bua Group, Mike Adenuga

Source: UGC

The total population has not changed, but there has been a noticeable change in the landscape. While some names have risen in the rankings as their fortunes have increased, others have fallen, which is indicative of the volatility of industries like commodities, energy, IT, and private equity where many of these riches are made and occasionally lost.

Between April 1 and July 7, the overall wealth of these 23 people increased by $3.5 billion, bringing their total net worth close to $100 billion.

Rekindled interest in digital infrastructure, energy, and artificial intelligence—sectoral in which some of these billionaires have substantial stakes—has contributed significantly to that gain.

With a net worth of $23.4 billion, Aliko Dangote is still the wealthiest Black person in the world. Africa's largest economy is still anchored by his industrial empire in Lagos.

The largest refinery in Africa, owned by Dangote, has started partial operations and, when fully operational, could process 650,000 barrels of oil per day. This breakthrough is already changing Nigeria's energy balance and lowering its reliance on imported petroleum.

In the United States, Alex Karp has emerged as a prominent figure. With a net worth of $12.1 billion, the Palantir co-founder and CEO is currently the richest Black billionaire in America and the second-richest in the world.

Karp has overtaken more well-known figures like David Steward and Robert F. Smith as a result of Palantir's ongoing expansion, which is fueled by the growing need for AI-powered data solutions in the public and private sectors.

With a net worth of $11.4 billion, Steward has transformed World Wide Technology into a major worldwide technology company that supplies IT infrastructure to both government organizations and Fortune 100 businesses. With $10.8 billion under his belt, Smith, the creator of Vista Equity Partners, is still one of the world's most powerful private equity CEOs.

Due to his holdings in Globacom and Conoil, telecom and oil tycoon Mike Adenuga has $6.2 billion in assets back in Nigeria. The creator of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is still a major force in the infrastructure, cement, and sugar industries, while Patrice Motsepe, the first Black billionaire in Africa, is still active in mining, fintech, sports, and philanthropy.

Not only does this list show how wealthy these people are, but it also shows the industries that support it. These billionaires are dispersed across continents and work in a variety of industries, from infrastructure and artificial intelligence to raw materials and retail.

However, many of them have three things in common: a strong interest in economic development, a focus on leaving a legacy, and growing influence in international markets.

Mohammed Al-Amoudi, a Saudi-based businessman who was born in Ethiopia and whose wealth is estimated by Bloomberg to be $7.38 billion, is one prominent figure that is not included in the ranking since he is not visible on Forbes' real-time tracker.

The complete list of the 23 Black billionaires in the world as of July 2025 is provided below as highlighted by Billionaire.Africa, arranged by net worth and based on data that is readily available to the public.

Aliko Dangote - $23.4 billion Alex Karp - $12.1 billion David Steward - $11.4 billion Robert F. Smith - $10.8 billion Mike Adenuga - $6.2 billion Abdul Samad Rabiu - $5.4 billion Michael Jordan - $3.5 billion Patrice Motsepe - $3.4 billion Oprah Winfrey - $3.1 billion Jay-Z - $2.5 billion Adebayo Ogunlesi - $2.5 billion Earvin “Magic” Johnson - $2.5 billion Femi Otedola - $1.5 billion Tyler Perry - $1.4 billion Tope Awotona - $1.4 billion Tiger Woods - $1.3 billion Mohammed Ibrahim - $1.3 billion Strive Masiyiwa - $1.2 billion LeBron James - $1.2 billion Michael Lee-Chin - $1.1 billion Sheila Johnson - Sheila Johnson Rihanna - $1 billion Herriot Tabuteau - $1 billion

There are 23 Black billionaires globally, with a combined net worth approaching $100 billion. Photo Credit: Bua Group, Adebayo Ogunlesi

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng