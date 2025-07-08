Meet The Top 23 Black Billionaires Worth $100 Billion in 2025 as Dangote Leads
- As of July 2025, there are 23 Black billionaires globally, with a combined net worth approaching $100 billion
- Aliko Dangote remains the wealthiest, with $23.4 billion, while Alex Karp has overtaken other well-known figures to become the second-richest
- The list highlights the diverse industries, such as telecom, mining, and private equity, that support the wealth of these influential individuals
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
As of July 2025, there are 23 Black billionaires worldwide, according to data compiled utilising Forbes' real-time billionaires list.
The total population has not changed, but there has been a noticeable change in the landscape. While some names have risen in the rankings as their fortunes have increased, others have fallen, which is indicative of the volatility of industries like commodities, energy, IT, and private equity where many of these riches are made and occasionally lost.
Between April 1 and July 7, the overall wealth of these 23 people increased by $3.5 billion, bringing their total net worth close to $100 billion.
Rekindled interest in digital infrastructure, energy, and artificial intelligence—sectoral in which some of these billionaires have substantial stakes—has contributed significantly to that gain.
With a net worth of $23.4 billion, Aliko Dangote is still the wealthiest Black person in the world. Africa's largest economy is still anchored by his industrial empire in Lagos.
The largest refinery in Africa, owned by Dangote, has started partial operations and, when fully operational, could process 650,000 barrels of oil per day. This breakthrough is already changing Nigeria's energy balance and lowering its reliance on imported petroleum.
In the United States, Alex Karp has emerged as a prominent figure. With a net worth of $12.1 billion, the Palantir co-founder and CEO is currently the richest Black billionaire in America and the second-richest in the world.
Karp has overtaken more well-known figures like David Steward and Robert F. Smith as a result of Palantir's ongoing expansion, which is fueled by the growing need for AI-powered data solutions in the public and private sectors.
With a net worth of $11.4 billion, Steward has transformed World Wide Technology into a major worldwide technology company that supplies IT infrastructure to both government organizations and Fortune 100 businesses. With $10.8 billion under his belt, Smith, the creator of Vista Equity Partners, is still one of the world's most powerful private equity CEOs.
Due to his holdings in Globacom and Conoil, telecom and oil tycoon Mike Adenuga has $6.2 billion in assets back in Nigeria. The creator of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is still a major force in the infrastructure, cement, and sugar industries, while Patrice Motsepe, the first Black billionaire in Africa, is still active in mining, fintech, sports, and philanthropy.
Not only does this list show how wealthy these people are, but it also shows the industries that support it. These billionaires are dispersed across continents and work in a variety of industries, from infrastructure and artificial intelligence to raw materials and retail.
However, many of them have three things in common: a strong interest in economic development, a focus on leaving a legacy, and growing influence in international markets.
Mohammed Al-Amoudi, a Saudi-based businessman who was born in Ethiopia and whose wealth is estimated by Bloomberg to be $7.38 billion, is one prominent figure that is not included in the ranking since he is not visible on Forbes' real-time tracker.
The complete list of the 23 Black billionaires in the world as of July 2025 is provided below as highlighted by Billionaire.Africa, arranged by net worth and based on data that is readily available to the public.
- Aliko Dangote - $23.4 billion
- Alex Karp - $12.1 billion
- David Steward - $11.4 billion
- Robert F. Smith - $10.8 billion
- Mike Adenuga - $6.2 billion
- Abdul Samad Rabiu - $5.4 billion
- Michael Jordan - $3.5 billion
- Patrice Motsepe - $3.4 billion
- Oprah Winfrey - $3.1 billion
- Jay-Z - $2.5 billion
- Adebayo Ogunlesi - $2.5 billion
- Earvin “Magic” Johnson - $2.5 billion
- Femi Otedola - $1.5 billion
- Tyler Perry - $1.4 billion
- Tope Awotona - $1.4 billion
- Tiger Woods - $1.3 billion
- Mohammed Ibrahim - $1.3 billion
- Strive Masiyiwa - $1.2 billion
- LeBron James - $1.2 billion
- Michael Lee-Chin - $1.1 billion
- Sheila Johnson - Sheila Johnson
- Rihanna - $1 billion
- Herriot Tabuteau - $1 billion
Owner of car company joins Dangote
Legit.ng reported that Africa now boasts 23 dollar billionaires after welcoming a new member to its exclusive group.
The elite group of dollar billionaires now includes Zak Calisto, founder and CEO of Karooooo Ltd, a company that provides fleet management and vehicle tracking services.
Karooooo Ltd, formerly known as Cartrack, has grown significantly since adding AI-powered fleet management and driver monitoring services to its portfolio.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Zainab Iwayemi (Business Editor) Zainab Iwayemi is a business journalist with over 5 years experience reporting activities in the stock market, tech, insurance, banking, and oil and gas sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) degree in Sociology from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Before Legit.ng, she worked as a financial analyst at Nairametrics where she was rewarded for outstanding performance. She can be reached via zainab.iwayemi@corp.legit.ng