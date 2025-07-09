Victor Osimhen has said yes to Galatasaray's proposal as he is keen to continue at the club next season

Galatasaray are in discussions with Galatasaray to agree on a fee and sign the striker to a three-year contract

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has fired a warning to the Napoli star to reconsider the almost-done deal

Victor Osimhen is close to joining Galatasaray, pending a club-to-club agreement, after agreeing to their proposal. However, a Super Eagles legend has a different idea.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and eight assists to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Turkish Cup trophies.

The loan, which was meant to be a stopgap is now close to being a permanent transfer, after his impressive performances prompted Galatasaray to want to sign him.

He joined the club after failing to secure a permanent exit from Napoli with top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and Saudi club Al-Ahli.

This summer, Saudi giants Al-Hilal attempted to sign him, but the striker turned down their €45 million offer as he prefers to remain in Europe and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Oliseh tells Osimhen to move to the Premier League

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh does not agree with Osimhen wanting to move to Galatasaray and has yet again reiterated that the Premier League should be his next destination.

Osimhen had interest from Premier League clubs in the past, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, but none have moved forward with a concrete offer this summer.

According to Goal, his release clause and wage demands will put the English clubs at risk of breaching the profit and sustainability rules, hence their drawbacks.

Oliseh claimed that Osimhen risks so much regret if he completes the move to Galatasaray and does not find his way to the English top-flight in a hurry.

“Victor Osihmen is at a very delicate crossroad. He needs to find his way to the Premier League in a hurry, or he risks so much regret! Man. United and Arsenal need this player if only…” he wrote on X.

Oliseh's opinion generated debates with many fans agreeing with the legend, adding that if he had not signed for the top clubs, he should have accepted Al-Hilal's lucrative offer.

@bla_bidza wrote:

“His career is not being well managed by his agent. And there is always something wrong with Napoli and African players. They did the same with Kalidou Koulibaly.”

@theRE657 wrote:

“Move to the most competitive leagues (England or Spain) or go for the most money (Saudi or MLS, where he can become a future owner). Galatasaray is neither of these, which makes the decision very weird.”

@sholadoye wrote:

“The way he managed the event with ex-Super Eagles coach has burned that bridge sir. Nobody wants a time bomb in their dressing room except Chelsea maybe.”

Turkish pundit warns Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit told Galatasaray to back out of the deal for Osimhen, despite reports that the Nigerian striker accepted the Turkish champions.

Yusuf Kenan Celik warned Galatasaray that Osimhen's signing will disrupt their financial structure and upset their dressing room, hence they should withdraw.

