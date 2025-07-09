By the end of 2025, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery aims to source all its crude oil from Nigerian producers, reducing the country’s reliance on imported refined fuels

The refinery has become a net exporter of diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel, but faced challenges in feedstock supply due to domestic supply fluctuations

Strengthened relations with local traders and the state oil company, NNPC, are expected to ensure a consistent supply of Nigerian crude

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

By the end of 2025, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa's largest refinery and owned by the continent's richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, intends to source all of its crude oil from Nigerian producers.

Photo Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

This is expected to mark a significant turning point for the country’s oil sector.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President at Dangote Industries, overseeing the plant, told Bloomberg, “We expect long-term foreign crude contracts to expire and transition entirely to domestic supply before the year-end.”

This shift is expected to reduce Nigeria's reliance on imported refined fuels and help reduce supply chain inefficiencies and corruption.

Nigeria’s fuel landscape

Billionaire.Africa reported that Nigeria is now a net exporter of diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel as a result of the refinery’s progressive ramp-up since commissioning. However, when local production was unable to meet demand, the facility had to rely on crude from Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, and Brazil.

Major companies have retreated from onshore and shallow-water fields in Nigeria, an OPEC member, leaving concessions to smaller local operators. The availability of feedstock has been affected by fluctuations in domestic supply, pipeline theft, and militant attacks in the Niger Delta.

Edwin said that a consistent supply of Nigerian crude would be ensured through strengthened relations with local traders and the state oil company, NNPC. Bloomberg data shows that, in June, 53% of the refinery's feedstock came from domestic sources, with the remaining 47% sourced from the United States.

Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote refinery slashes petrol prices to N820 per litre

Legit.ng reported that in a move that rattled depot owners late Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the 650,000 bpd-capacity Dangote Refinery has slashed petrol prices to N820 per litre, down from N840, which it released on June 30, 2025.

This comes as depot owners have consistently undercut the mega refinery with lower price cuts to gain market advantage.

The latest price adjustment by the refinery is the lowest rate since March 14, 2025, when petrol sold at N815 per litre at the facility.

