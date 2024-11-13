Claims have appeared online saying Peter Obi met with MC Oluomo in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja

The posters said Obi visited Oluomo to pay homage and to confirm his alleged intention to work with the new NURTW national president

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Wednesday, November 13

FCT, Abuja - A picture of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, purportedly paying homage to Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has gone viral on social media.

Oluomo is a popular transport boss in Nigeria and a staunch supporter of the Bola Tinubu/ All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. Politically, Obi and MC Oluomo belong to different sides of the divide.

In the picture shared online, Obi appears to be standing beside Oluomo, wearing a white ‘Agbada’.

The image was accompanied by a caption expressing Obi’s readiness to work with the NURTW president.

The post reads:

“Peter Obi pays homage to MC Oluomo, vows to work with him as the new NURTW National President!."

However, CableCheck noted on Wednesday, November 13, that an analysis of the image uncovered a variation in Obi’s clothes details. Using Fotoforensic, it was discovered that the objects in the original picture had white detailing.

Following its investigation, the fact-checking platform ruled that the image showing Obi 'paying homage to Oluomo' is photoshopped.

