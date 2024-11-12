A video of Musiliu Akinsanya, widely known as MC Oluomo, resuming office as the new National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has sparked reactions.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had ordered that police personnel should be withdrawn from the security files of the VIPs.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the minister of state for police affairs, stated that the president's directive would be prosecuted by the police high command while developing a community policing strategy, among others.

However, the sight of MC Oluomo accompanied by heavily armed police officers recently raised eyebrows and sparked a wave of criticism.

His use of the police force for personal protection is now at odds with the IGP’s policy, leading many to question the consistency and enforcement of the directive.

See the video here:

Nigerians react over MC Oluomo's use of mobile police

Reacting to the controversy, Nigerians via X expressed their displeasure over MC Oluomo's recent display.

@ogundamisi said:

"When the IG of @PoliceNG promised to properly utilise police officers by withdrawing them from so called VIP's. He meant it, just that it does not include the likes of MC Oluomo."

@abubaba1 said:

"But they haven’t been withdrawn anywhere yet…seen people with no influence have way more armed policemen than this here in Abuja."

@SirOdigie said:

The abuse of security agencies in Nigeria has gone too far! 🚨 While the IG promised to pull officers from VIP mobi police, we still see certain 'elites' enjoying heavy protection at the expense of public safety.

"This selective prioritization leaves everyday Nigerians vulnerable. It’s time for true reform. #EndVIPAbuse #NigeriaPolice

@OarRuth said:

"Of all the people with police mobile police even small children sef. MC's is just unacceptable to you. There's a reason why there's so much see finish on una. Mtsw"

