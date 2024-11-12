MC Oluomo has resumed his first day of office as the president of the National Union for Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

The NURTW boss’ son, King Westt, shared photos of his father in his office in Abuja on his social media page

The snaps went viral and raised a series of reactions from Nigerians, who had a lot of things to say about them

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has now resumed his first day in office after his appointment as the president of the National Union for Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

One of MC Oluomo’s sons, Idowu, aka King West, took to social media to share photos of his dad in his Abuja office.

MC Oluomo took photos on his first day in office as NURTW national president. Photos: @king_westt

One of the snaps on King Westt's Instagram Story showed the NURTW national president seated in his well-decorated office in his white agbada and black cap with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s photo in the background.

See the screenshots of King Westt’s posts below:

MC Oluomo's son celebrates his father. Photos: @King_westt

Reactions to photos of MC Oluomo in Abuja office

The photos of MC Oluomo resuming in his Abuja office after his NURTW presidential appointment soon spread online and raised a series of comments from netizens.

Read what some of them had to say about the snaps below:

Olayinkarainbow:

“Promise made, Promise kept.”

officially_richie_kaka_berry_:

“He get hope pass all of una way get PHD and all that 😂.”

Moses_hugeley:

“Make he address us in English.”

Sultyfire:

“We just dey waste time for school😂.”

artitudesphotography:

“Just as it should be as a major stakeholder in electioneering 👍 2027 is taking shape! Be guided….Hmmmmmmm.”

temiegram:

“School in the mud😮😮.”

Toyinalonge:

“All the actresses go dey happy, their baba olowo shanu don dey Abuja......gateway to Abuja.”

Ik1881:

“What an insult 😮 is school really a scam?”

jokey_sleek:

“For person wey no fit write formal letter 😭.”

instantafrik:

“Dude still cross leg for office chair 😂.”

mandemluvme:

“From motor park to aso villa!!! What God cannot do doesn't exist.”

Lekubanti:

“Imagine explaining to your white friends that in Nigeria, we have ministry of transportation and also we have national union of road transport workers. If they explain Nigeria to you and you understand just know that something is wrong either way.”

How MC Oluomo won 2nd term as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed at the state's union secretariat, Agege.

Reacting, Akinsanya thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Ore-led national body of the union, and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng