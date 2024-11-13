Verydarkman (VDM) has shared his take on Iyabo Ojo's decision to congratulate MC Oluomo after he was made the NURTW president

The media personality recalled how Iyabo Ojo did not support MC Oluomo during the 2023 elections and called him a thug

VDM noted that those dragging the actress should calm down because she has a motive for congratulating him

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has said that Iyabo Ojo congratulated the newly-appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo because she has ulterior motives.

VDM shares his take as Iyabo Ojo congratulates MC Oluomo over NURTW appointment. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @kingmcoluomo, and @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

He recalled how the Nollywood actress dragged some of her colleagues for supporting MC Oluomo, real name Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde, and President Bola Tinubu. She allegedly described MC Oluomo as a thug and pitted her tent with Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Verydarkman said that Iyabo went ahead to congratulate MC Oluomo because her daughter Priscilla's wedding is coming up and she would make him the chairman of the occasion.

The 30-year-old, who has been characterised by several controversies, said if MC Oluomo becomes the chairman of Priscilla's wedding, there will be a massive flow of money on that day. Nevertheless, he asked Iyabo to tender an apology to MC Oluomo for calling him a thug.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo congratulates MC Oluomo

Iyabo's decision to congratulate MC Oluomo got several reactions from her fans. See some of them below:

@chiomagoodhair:

"Your heart is pure gold. Why I love you."

@_miss_deo:

"God bless those of us who have things to say but choose to remain silent and read comments."

@denike.ella:

"This song no too much for NURTW?"

@totalmenworld_20:

"If not for the love of queen mother, I know wetin I suppose write o, but I go respect queen mother and keep quiet."

@official_kidaboydml:

"Human being will surely be human beings because everybody in this world is fighting for their lives and ways to survive."

MC Oluomo's son brags about father's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo's son, King West, has publicly congratulated him on his recent appointment as the NURTW's national president.

MC Oluomo was appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on November 9.

King West, in an Instagram post, caught the attention of the country following the manner he bragged after his father's appointment.

