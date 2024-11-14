A work-free day has been declared for civil servants on Friday, November 15 in Ondo state ahead of the Saturday, November 16, 2024 governorship election

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Femi Ayodele, explained that the public holiday is to enable residents participate in the election

Ayodele added that eligible citizens can travel to their polling units across the 18 LGA of the state without work obligations

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led Ondo state government has declared Friday, November 15, as a public holiday for public servants in the State.

The public holiday is to enable residents to fully participate in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

According to the New Telegraph, the holiday will help eligible citizens have ample opportunity to travel to their polling units without work obligations.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Femi Ayodele, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 13.

Ayodele ordered Accounting Officers to disseminate the content of the circular to staff of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The state government explained that the holiday will facilitate voters’ ease of movement across the 18 local government areas of the southwestern state.

This step is part of efforts to encourage widespread voter turnout and a smooth electoral process.

Legit.ng reports that the governor of a Nigerian state is elected using a modified two-round system.

To be elected in the first round, a candidate must receive the plurality of the vote and over 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of state local government areas (LGAs).

Court sacks Ondo Labour Party governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 13, sacked Olusola Ebiseni, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo state.

The appellate court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by some members of the LP on the nomination of Ebiseni as the party’s candidate in the November 16 election.

Ebiseni, the secretary-general of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has been entangled in a candidacy battle with Ayodele Olorunfemi, a unionist.

