Akure, Ondo state - Following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, his lieutenant, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the seventh civilian governor of Ondo state on Wednesday, December 27.

Before Wednesday's development, Aiyedatiwa had been acting governor.

Who is Lucky Aiyedatiwa? Legit.ng spotlights the new Ondo state No.1 citizen.

1) Ex-NDDC commissioner

Aiyedatiwa is a former commissioner of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He served as the federal commissioner who represented Ondo state on the board of the federal agency from 2018 to 2019.

2) Ilaje-born

Aiyedatiwa, 58, hails from Obe-Nla, an oil-bearing community in Ilaje local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

The Ilajes are a distinct migratory coastal linguistic group of Yoruba peoples spread along the coastal belts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, and Delta states.

3) Entrepreneur

Aiyedatiwa is the managing director (MD)/chief executive officer (CEO) of Blue Wall Group of Companies which he established in 1996.

The companies include Blue Wall Nigeria Limited, Blue Wall Bureau de Change (BDC) Nigeria Limited, and Blue Wall Travels and Tours.

4) University of Liverpool alumnus

The new Ondo governor obtained a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom (UK) in 2013.

In Nigeria, he studied at the Lagos State College of Education (now Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin, Lagos, and the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state.

5) Former house of reps contestant

Aiyedatiwa contested for the house of representatives for Ilaje/Ese-Odo constituency in the 2015 general elections.

He joined active politics in 2011 as a member of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), now the All Progressives Congress (APC).

6) Ex-teacher

In 1987, Aiyedatiwa was assistant head teacher at Reliance International Schools, Ijokodo, Ibadan, Oyo state.

It is believed that he taught in the school for three years before leaving teaching and relocating to Lagos to take up a marketing role.

7) A husband and father

Governor Aiyedatiwa is married and the marriage is blessed with three children, according to Vanguard newspaper.

Aiyedatiwa's partner is Oluwaseun Esther Aiyedatiwa.

Earlier in 2023, reports surfaced online that he was fond of beating up his wife.

However, the ex-NDDC commissioner responded and denied the accusation.

His statement read:

"While His Excellency reserves the right to privacy on issues pertaining to his family, it is pertinent to state clearly that there has never been any domestic violence between the deputy governor and his lovely wife, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa."

8) Survived impeachment

As deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa survived an impeachment attempt.

The impeachment moves against him in October 2023 failed as 11 members of the state assembly dissociated themselves from the letter to Justice Olusegun Odusola, the chief judge of Ondo state, to set up a seven-man panel to probe the allegations against Aiyedatiwa.

After that saga, he resumed office as the acting governor of Ondo state for the second time in seven months.

