Solomon Buchi has shared his take on Donald Trump's victory in the United States elections and he noted that his people chose him

The relationship coach used the opportunity to tackle feminists and noted that they were trying to turn the elections into a gender war

Solomon further gave the reasons Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris and he admonished feminists to stop the pity-party

Relationship blogger Solomon Buchi has taken a swipe at some feminists and accused them of turning the United States elections into a gender fight.

US Election: Solomon Buchi slams feminists for turning Kamala Harris' loss into a gender war. Image credit: @solomonbbuchi, @kamalaharris

Source: Instagram

His statement was spurred by how the Republican Party's Donald Trump defeated the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris at the US polls.

Solomon said Trump won because he understood the struggles of Americans and he addressed them. Besides, the people loved him and voted for him to win.

The relationship coach said Kamala was all about vibes, and wokeness, and she was incompetent for the job. He also dragged some feminists and described them as half-baked who are using the US elections to seek pity parties.

See Solomon Buchi's tweets below:

Reactions to Solomon Buchi's US election tweet

Check out some of the reactions to Solomon Buchi's tweet below:

@XtremelifeM:

"As if women didn’t vote for Trump too."

@DosDaily1:

"Abi na...Trump won clean and clear....he deserves it.;"

@Jaysings001:

"Women that are more protected in America? There's no one stereotyping women. America has made lots of enemies, so a woman cannot rule America, cause that spells its end."

@ChibuzorNnamdi5:

"Trump addresses the needs of his people and his people understand him better. But some people are here shouting deportation up and down as if man care about deporting legal immigrants."

@OmebijeDaniel2:

"An American once said that she laughs too much, and wouldn't take her seriously. Trump was everything traditional Americans wanted, and they got that."

Cardi B speaks on US election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfold, rapper Cardi B had continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala has some ideologies that appeal to her supporters and Cardi B made it one of the bases to support the US politician.

The politician is currently the Vice President and Cardi B believes the country needs someone who hails the Holy Mary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng