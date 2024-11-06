Nigerian ace designer Yomi Casual reacted to Donald Trump's win in the just-concluded US election

Recall that Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the United States presidential election, won his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris

Taking to social media, Yomi shared some words of advice with his fellow Nigerians about getting their US visas

The victory of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the United States presidential election, has been met with mixed reactions.

While some parts of the world are jubilant, others seem to have reservations. Reacting to Trump's emergence as the 47th president of the United States of America, Yomi Makun, widely known as Yomi Causal, a top Nigerian designer, took to IG to offer advice to his fans and netzines in general.

Yomi Casual's comment about Trump's win triggers reactions. Credit: @realdonaldtrump, @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

He advised Nigerians to renew their passports speedily before Trump is officially sworn in. Yomi did not state the reason for his advice, but he appeared serious. Yomi's post on his Instagram Story has, however, triggered comments from all corners of social media.

Yomi Casual wrote:

"Go renew your US visa before swearing in hoo!!!"

See the post below:

Yomi Casual's comment about Trump's win triggers reactions. Credit: @realdonaldtrump, @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Yomi's post

Read some reactions below:

@hb_enter:

"Very good to have Trump back in office at least men can not get pregnant 🫃 anymore 💯."

@eilor_49;

"Fear mongering people...more people came to the US legally under Trump than any other president."

@aymorgan__:

"One day, in the future, one of my children will be president of America. Watch out !!!"

@drbrightt:

"He said come in legally. He never said don't come at all. All these egbon sha."

@firstkingfrank:

"You are are definitely one of those brainwashed by CNN and western media."

Tinubu congratulates Trump

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, President Bola Tinubu sent a congratulatory message to the US president-elect, Donald Trump, after the latter secured victories on major battlefields in the election.

The presidency, in a statement on Wednesday, November 6, expressed Nigeria's readiness to work with the US under Donald Trump.

Tinubu also expressed the optimism of peace returning to the world with the emergence of Donald Trump as US president.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng