As the results of the United States elections pour in, MC Lively shared his displeasure at JJ Omojuwa's tweet

JJ Omojuwa had reacted to the news of Donald Trump losing the Washington DC to Kamala Harris and he linked it with the 2023 Nigerian elections

MC Lively's reaction made JJ Omojuwa clear the air on their friendship and he shared what the skit maker means to him

Content creator Michael Sani Amanesi, aka MC Lively, and social commentator JJ Omojuwa made the trends after the former said the latter's tweet on the US elections was insensitive.

JJ Omojuwa ends 'friendship' with MC Lively over US elections tweet.

Source: Instagram

After Republican Party candidate Donald Trump lost the Washington DC votes to Democratic Party candidate. Kamala Harris, Omojuwa said all eyes should be on the judiciary.

His statement was a mockery of Nigeria's Labour Party supporters during the 2023 presidential elections who created hashtags #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary after Peter Obi took the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court.

MC Lively said Omojuwa's comments made him unhappy to identify as his friend. He also asked him to drop his gun.

JJ Omojuwa replies MC Lively

In his response, JJ Omojuwa said he was not MC Lively's friend and because they meet at public functions and exchange pleasantries do not make them one. He said that they were acquaintances.

The content creator said it was good to know that he and Omojuwa were not friends. Their tweets got the attention of X users who shared their takes on them.

See their tweets below:

See JJ Omojuwa's reply to MC Lively:

See MC Lively's further response below:

Reactions to JJ Omojuwa, MC Lively's exchange

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to MC Lively and JJ Omojuwa's exchange on the US elections below:

@lollylarry1:

"I'm still searching for the insensitivity in that post."

@akinbobola:

"Sad reality of people seeking friends in an opinion field. For the education of those still in the dark, X is majorly for sharing of OPINIONS. Though they may reflect facts at times, they remain opinions of the author! Caution: Melding of opinions doesn't indicate kinship."

@justboluwatife:

"Funny guy wan use style disrespect JJ. Man said “insensitive comments like this” then went on to use “friend and Egbon”."

@AyanfeOmoBola:

"I observed JJ comes so clearer to people these days."

Cardi B speaks on US election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfold, rapper Cardi B has continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala has some ideologies that appeal to her supporters and Cardi B made it one of the bases to support the US politician.

The politician is currently the Vice President and Cardi B believes the country needs someone who hails the Holy Mary.

