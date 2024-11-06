The last has not been heard about the leaked tapes of Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga and the wives of highly placed men in the country

Reacting to the trending scandal, a Nigerian businesswoman asked two questions that she needed answers to

The businesswoman's questions have generated mixed reactions online and provoked people's thinking

A businesswoman, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, has posed two questions begging for answers concerning the leaked Baltasar Engonga tapes flying around online.

Chioma, the founder of Accountinghub, said she just needed answers.

She wondered why Baltasar recorded the secret affairs. Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, Engonga Baltasar

In a Facebook post, Chioma asked why Baltasar recorded his acts with the ladies. She also wanted to know why the women consented to being filmed. Chioma wrote:

"ONLY 2 QUESTIONS I HAVE.

"1. Why did he record?

"2. Why did the women consent to the recording?

"That's all I want to know."

The Equatorial Guinea government has arrested Baltasar, who was being investigated for fraud before over 300 tapes of his affairs with numerous women were found.

Reactions trail businesswoman's question about Baltasar's tapes

LAW IN PIDGIN said:

"All of them no well.

"I strongly believe it was the man's initiative and he had a rule that such act must be recorded.

"It was a case of taste and tell your friend/colleague. Because of the stories they heard about his working tools/Ikenga, they couldn't resist the terms and condition."

Fehintola Amudat Idris said:

"I believe he was on a mission, in all I feel even though the women consented to the recording, it's not still ordinary, the guy used charm."

Vivian Uwakwe said:

"At this point I have a theory that people who record and consent to be recorded have an inner desire that one day it would be discovered.

"It's like those adventurers who climb high mountains or buildings without harnesses knowing full well they could slip and fall.

"There's no other logical explanation to this."

Samuel Nissi Uche said:

"I kept thinking of his wife and kids, the trauma, the public shame, the embarrassment, how can they continue school?

"As a single guy I take the lessons, contentment will keep shame far from you. He had a beautiful wife, what else did he want?

"It was out of control when I heard he did it with his brother's wife and uncle's pregnant wife. God help us."

Nnenna Nwakanma said:

"Information that is surfacing says he sells his content on an x-ra.ted channel in the USA. People pay to watch.

"The monies that flowed into his account were so much that they triggered an alert. It was the bank that reported him

"It was the investigation of the source of the funds that led to the discovery.

"#Allegedly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had released the message a lady sent him because she thought he was Baltasar.

Mum urges people to avoid Baltasar's tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had cautioned people against watching any of the leaked Baltasar tapes and shared why.

Ada Ujaligwa said in a Facebook post that people should stop seeking to watch things that would defile their hearts and souls.

Ada Ujaligwa stated that the eyes are the window to one's soul, and as such, one has to guard them. The Baltasar scandal rocking Equatorial Guinea has sparked reactions online, and celebrities and influencers were not left out.

