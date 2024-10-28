Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Take It Back Movement on Monday, October 28, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Alex Ikwechegh, the member representing Aba North and South federal constituency of Abia state.

Legit.ng had reported how Ikwechegh, on Sunday, October 27, assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver who went to deliver a package to him.

The video of Ikwechegh repeatedly slapping and berating the driver has sparked outrage on social media. Photo credit: Hon. Alex Ifeanyi Ikwechegh

Source: Facebook

The assaulted driver in a viral video filmed what transpired between them in Ikwechegh’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

The video showed the federal lawmaker repeatedly slapping and insulting the driver for telling him to come out and get the snails the driver was meant to deliver to him.

In the footage, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain insisted that the request was disrespectful given his social status while threatening to make the driver “disappear” without facing any consequences.

Reacting to the threat, the Take It Back Movement said Ikwechegh must "explain the number of innocent Nigerians he has caused to disappear without a trace".

The group said in a statement:

"We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of House of Rep member Alex Ikwechegh over the assault of the hustling Abuja Uber driver.

"The dishonorable Rep member must be asked to explain the number of innocent Nigerians he has caused to disappear without a trace."

Watch the video below:

PDP demands prosecution of APC lawmaker

