The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) has taken action against two pastors accused of practicing homosexuality

The popular Nigerian church suspended the two pastors, Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa

RCCG ordered an investigation into the homosexuality allegation against the pastors expected to be concluded within two weeks

Redemption Camp, Ogun state - The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) has ordered the suspension of two pastors, Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa over homosexuality allegations.

The RCCG has also ordered an investigation into the allegation on Monday, October 28.

The RCCG National Overseer, Pastor Sunday Akande, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, Leadership reports.

The church assured that the probe would be handled “with care and integrity, and in accordance with our values as a church.”

The investigation exercise is expected to be concluded within two weeks.

The letter titled, “Investigation and Suspension Regarding Allegations of Homosexuality,” partially read:

“The National Overseer informed of serious allegations of homosexuality made against Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa.

“In accordance with our mission’s commitment to upholding the teachings of the Bible, we must address these allegations with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

“As you are aware, the doctrine of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) does not allow or tolerate any act of homosexuality,”

Pastor Akande referenced Leviticus 18:22 where the bible kicked against the practice of homosexuality.

“In light of these allegations, you are now directed to conduct a thorough investigation,”

According to the letter, Pastor AdeBello, Deacon Mayowa, and other accused persons were directed to temporarily relieve themselves from all responsibilities pending the outcome of this investigation.

