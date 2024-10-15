Ahead of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, INEC has dismissed the claim that the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for Ondo, Mrs. Toyin Babalola, is an indigene of the state

INEC said it strictly adheres to its policy of not deploying a REC to his or her state of origin

Legit.ng reports that INEC was reacting to an allegation by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who insinuated that the election umpire is partial

Akure, Ondo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, October 15, denied an allegation that Toyin Babalola, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for Ondo, is from the state.

Legit.ng recalls that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, had called for Babalola's immediate redeployment, before the November 16 governorship election in Ondo state.

Ondo election 2024: INEC cautions Makinde

According to the Oyo state governor, this is to ensure the neutrality of the electoral umpire in the forthcoming poll in Ondo state.

Makinde, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southwest geopolitical zone, made the call during the launch of his party's campaign for the coming governorship election in the Ondo state.

Reacting, INEC said in a statement:

"Our attention has been drawn to an allegation made by the Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde at his party’s campaign rally held today in Akure in which he called on the INEC Chairman to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State, Mrs. Toyin Babalola, because 'she is from Ondo state.'

"For the avoidance of doubt, Mrs. Babalola is not from Ondo State in line with the commission’s policy not to deploy a REC to his or her state of origin.

"In 2020, ahead of the last governorship election in the same state, he (Makinde) accused a senior official of the commission of working with the vice-chancellor of a federal university to undermine the election. The allegation was untrue."

Ondo election: Aiyedatiwa receives commendation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was hailed for appointing women to his campaign council for the forthcoming governorship election.

The special adviser on women affairs to the governor, Seun Osamaye, said Governor Aiyedatiwa, through the appointment, has sent a powerful message about women’s capabilities and potential as leaders.

The co-chairman central (women committee, APC Ondo gubernatorial campaign council) added that the appointment also provides a platform for women to contribute their unique perspectives and ideas to the decision-making process in the state.

