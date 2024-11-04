Concerns are mounting within the PDP as the purported presidential ambitions of Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde might further worsen the party's crisis

The PDP — Nigeria's ruling party between 1999 and 2015 — is considered the main opposition party in the country

The party has been embroiled in an internal conflict since 2022, a squabble that has refused to subside

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering elections, politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - There are reportedly palpable fears that the presidential ambitions of Atiku Abubakar and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, may swell the lingering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is according to a report by The Punch on Monday, November 4.

Atiku Abubakar, Bala Mohammed, and Seyi Makinde’s speculated presidential ambitions reportedly threaten PDP's reconciliation efforts. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Seyi Makinde, Aliyu Musa

Source: Facebook

Rumours also have it that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, is eyeing the presidency in 2027.

The purported presidential ambitions of the trio may further worsen the PDP crisis and scuttle the ongoing reconciliation by the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led committee.

Legit.ng reports that the interests of Atiku; Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); and some PDP governors are tearing the party apart.

The roots of the current crisis can be traced to the May 28, 2022, presidential primary, which produced Atiku as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 election. This led to open rebellion from Wike and the Rivers politician's allies.

In the past few months, the PDP has been divided into factions loyal to Atiku and Wike, until Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, indicated an interest in running for the presidency in 2027.

In addition, Mohammed joined forces with growing voices of chieftains who wanted the acting PDP national chairman, Umar Damagum, to step down.

Read more on PDP crisis:

2027: 'I’ll speak for myself' - Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Makinde said he will declare his presidential ambition when he is ready.

The governor said speculations about his political future are unnecessary and unsolicited, noting that he does not need permission to speak for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng