Abuja, FCT—Protesters from Ondo state, under the banners of the Ondo Youth League and Action for Credible and Transparent Elections, returned to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters on Wednesday, October 30, demanding the redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Toyin Babalola.

The protest began on Tuesday, October 29, following Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde's recent call for Babalola's deployment at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Akure.

Ondo 2024: Protesters vow to continue

Led by Ayo Adeyemi, the protesters pledged to occupy the INEC headquarters daily until their demands are met.

Adeyemi emphasised the urgency, citing the upcoming election's proximity.

“We understand that there are administrative processes because INEC is not a one-man show. We also know that when it becomes expedient for actions to be taken to be fast-tracked, INEC has the capacity and capability to go over and beyond," he said.

“The election that we are agitating for is just 16 days away. 16 days is too little time to be waiting for the commission to give us an answer."

INEC addresses protesters

INEC's acting director of security, Ms Ndidi Okafor, acknowledged receipt of the protesters' petition and stressed that the commission would meet to discuss their request.

She urged the protesters to remain peaceful and assured the commission would consider their demands.

Okafor encouraged the people of Ondo to exercise their right to vote peacefully on election day, emphasising the importance of their participation.

“We want to tell the good people of Ondo that their vote is their right, that they need to speak on election day peacefully with their Permanent Voter Cards. They must not fail to vote," she added.

Ondo guber: Ganduje announces APC’s plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC national chairman, expressed optimism that the ruling party will secure victory in the November 16 Ondo governorship election.

Ganduje also declared the party's intention to capture the southwest region by winning the Ondo state election.

According to Ganduje, Ondo poll victory will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances and support in the southwest region ahead of the 2027 election.

