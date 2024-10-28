The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry has summoned several associates of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to testify regarding the post-election violence that led to the burning of some local government secretariats

Among those summoned are ex-LG chairmen Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, Obarilomate Ollor, and Hope Ikiriko, all of whom served under Wike’s government

Reports making the rounds on Monday also disclosed that the commission had fixed dates for witnesses from the affected LGA areas, including Ikwerre, Eleme, and Emuoha to testify

The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the post-election violence that led to the attack of some local government secretariats in the state has summoned some allies of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to appear before it.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice I. R. Minakiri, in Port Harcourt on Monday, October 28, and made available to newsmen.

Among those summoned by the Justice Minakiri-led panel are the immediate past Chairman of Ikwerre local government area, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, as well as his counterparts in Eleme and Ahoada East, namely Obarilomate Ollor and Hope Ikiriko respectively.

As reported by The Punch, the trio served as LG chairmen under Nyesom Wike during his term as Rivers governor and completed their tenure under incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Also summoned is the member representing Eleme Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Aforji Igwe loyal to the FCT Minister.

Recall that the LG government secretariats touched by suspected political thugs were Ikwerre, Eleme and Emuoha.

The statement which summoned a total of 109 persons as witnesses read, “Pursuant to the call and receipt of Memoranda by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into arson, killings and wanton destruction of property at Local Government Council Headquarters in Rivers State, the following persons are hereby summoned to appear as scheduled below.”

The panel lists October 30 for witnesses in Ikwerre, November 1, 4 and 5 for those summoned from Eleme and 6th November for witnesses from Khan LGA.

For Emuoha LGA, the statement said the witnesses are to appear before it on 7th November, Ohio/Akpor and Ahead East on 8th November, while spillover will be accommodated on November 11, 2024.

The statement added that the under-listed persons are to:

“Appear before the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, appointed by His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubarato inquire into the Arson, Killings and Wanton Destruction of Properties at some Local Government Council Headquarters, which occurred on or about Monday, 7th October 2024, sitting at Rivers State Judicial Commission: Hon. Justice I. R. Minakiri’s Court, Block C, Court 14, Rivers State High Court Complex, Port Harcourt, at 9 O’clock.

“To give evidence and or tender document(s) in respect of the inquiry. Therefore, do not fail, as it may be at your peril.

“You are required to bring with you any evidence to establish your case.”

