FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has urged the public to refrain from using the name or office of the inspector-general of police (IGP) to intimidate others.

According to the police, "such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP's office upholds".

The police gave this warning on Monday, October 28, after viral videos showed Alex Ikwechegh, the member representing Aba North and South federal constituency of Abia state, assaulting one Stephen Abuwatseya in Abuja.

Ikwechegh, on Sunday, October 27, assaulted Abuwatseya, an e-hailing (Bolt) driver, who went to deliver a package to him.

The assaulted driver in a viral video filmed what transpired between them in Ikwechegh’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

The video showed the federal lawmaker repeatedly slapping and insulting the driver for telling him to come out and get the snails the driver was meant to deliver to him.

In the footage, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain insisted that the request was disrespectful given his social status while threatening to make the driver “disappear” without facing any consequences. Ikwechegh also dared the man he assaulted to "call" IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Reacting amid outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the police, through its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it "is actively handling the case".

The police's statement reads:

"The Nigeria Police Force is aware of the incident between a Bolt driver, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya, and Hon. Alexander Ikwegh, which took place on October 27, 2024, in Maitama, Abuja. The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr. Abuwatseya's official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.

"The Police Force also urges the public to refrain from using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate others, as such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP's office upholds."

Alex Ikwechegh: Group makes demand from authorities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Take It Back Movement called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of embattled lawmaker, Ikwechegh.

The Take It Back Movement said Ikwechegh must "explain the number of innocent Nigerians he has caused to disappear without a trace".

