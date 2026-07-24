Terry Crews met Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior for the first time at Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro in July 2026

The American actor praised Vinícius beyond his football talent, noting the Brazilian star's humility and love for his country

Crews revealed a playful moment during their first meeting when Vinícius jumped on his back, calling their bond instant

American actor and television host Terry Crews has set social media buzzing after sharing a warm and heartfelt account of his first encounter with Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

Crews, who has over 16 million followers on Instagram, met the Brazilian football star at one of the world's most iconic landmarks, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, in July 2026.

Vinicius Junior: Terry Crews opens up about meeting the Brazil forward. Credit: @vinijr

Source: Getty Images

The meeting came shortly after Vinícius grabbed attention for a different reason. The 2026 FIFA World Cup had just seen Brazil exit in the Round of 16 following a defeat to Norway, and around the same period, the forward reportedly underwent a chin harmonisation procedure in Goiânia, a non-surgical cosmetic treatment that drew considerable chatter online.

Vinícius appeared to address the speculation himself by posting new photos with his girlfriend on Instagram, revealing his updated look to his followers.

Crews Praises Vinícius On and Off the Pitch

Despite the surrounding noise, Crews kept his focus firmly on the player's character.

In his caption, the actor described Vinícius as "one of the greatest and most exciting footballers in the world," singling out his talent, speed, and athleticism as truly remarkable.

But it was what he discovered away from the pitch that left the biggest impression.

Crews said he was struck by the warmth, spirit, and patriotism Vinícius carries with him, qualities he described as equal to anything the footballer produces on the field.

He also shared a lighter moment from their meeting, recalling how Vinícius jumped on his back the very first time they were introduced.

"Even though this was our first meeting, it felt like I was reconnecting with a little brother and a lifelong friend," Crews wrote. "The love and mutual respect were immediate and real. I truly believe this is the beginning of a friendship that will last forever."

Terry Crews explains why meeting the Brazil star was a dream come true. Credit: @vinijr

Source: Getty Images

Crews Declares Love for Brazil

Closing his message with unmistakable affection, Crews described the encounter at Christ the Redeemer as "a true dream come true" and said he remains in awe of both Vinícius and Brazil as a whole.

He signed off in Portuguese: "Meu irmão. Meu amigo. Brasil para sempre," which translates to "My brother.

My friend. Brazil forever," before concluding with a direct message to the footballer: "Love you, Vini!"

Watch the video between Vinicius Junior and Terry Crews

Haaland set unique record vs Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that Norway striker Erling Haaland has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, Jul 7.

Haaland scored a brace as the Samba Boys crashed out of the 23rd edition of the Mundial at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng