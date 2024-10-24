A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has cried out over the amount of stress she is facing abroad

A Nigerian woman who is based in the United Kingdom has cried out over stress and other issues she is facing.

She added that the demand from family back in Nigeria made her work overtime that she no longer had fun.

In a video shared by @nekkydaddy1 on TikTok, the lady ranted about how Nigerians at home drag those in the diaspora for help.

She also advised immigrants to do their best for those they left at home, as she said that she wished it was easy to return home.

She said:

“You are leaving all your fun activities. You are concentrating on the job because you want to save people at home. I’m begging all of you to show mercy on yourself.”

Reactions as UK-based Nigerian lady laments

@Rikky said:

"True talk. They never caii to found out how am doing. One want money for shop for how many time and another one again."

@AsaYoung said:

"Me watching this after 3 straight night shifts... my body aches so badly."

@Xbox-123 said:

"My social life is totally grounded, I attended my nephew’s wedding 4 the first time after 3yrs OMO I was like a loose animal I partied like say I be mad person bcos of everything day work."

Abroad-based man visits Nigeria, laments high cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who is based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

The X post has gone viral, and people who came across it shared their experiences and opinions.

