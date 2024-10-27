All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has explained why northerners should support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Kwankwaso said the north needs to support Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for power to return to the region in 2031

He urged patriotic northern politicians not to dance to the tune music of supporting an alternate candidate from the Southern part of the country

Kano state - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, said the north must support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso said support for Tinubu in 2027 2ill pave the way for power to return to the region in 2031.

He said the North will have to wait for another eight years if another person besides Tinubu wins the election in 2027.

According to Nigerian Tribune, he APC chieftain stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Sunday, October 27.

”We in the north must collectively team up and ensure that Tinubu and Shetima are reelected in the 2027 general election.”

He urged northerners to ignore the move by some politicians casting aspersions and campaigning calumnies against Tinubu.

Kwankwaso accused the politicians of being unfair to President Tinubu s several efforts to tackle the menace of armed banditry in the north

“This set of politicians from the North who were routing and holding a clandestine political meeting to dump presidential president Tinubu, should have a rethink and weighing the political woe that would befall the north if another president emerged from another political party besides the APC”

2027 presidency: Northern leaders dump Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that reports making the rounds on Sunday, October 27, have it that top northern leaders are in a dilemma to get Tinubu's replacement for the 2027 presidential election.

Sources hinted that the political leaders are faced with a complex decision as they consider potential candidates for Nigeria’s next president.

According to the sources, economic hardship, mounting youth discontent, and a sense of unfulfilled expectations from President Bola Tinubu’s administration are influencing this dilemma.

