Pressure is building on former Senate President David Mark to step in as the national chairman of the PDP

The PDP is fractured by a power struggle between camps loyal to Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike

Mark remains cautious about accepting the role, particularly due to the legal issues surrounding the party's leadership

Pressure continues to mount on former Senate President, David Mark, to step in as the substantive national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is even as the party continues to grapple with internal divisions and leadership challenges.

The PDP has been fractured by a power struggle between two camps, one loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the other backing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

The division has resulted in a split within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), further complicating efforts to maintain unity.

Legit.ng understands that it was in that light that high-ranking members of the PDP are looking to Mark to stabilize the party ahead of a national convention.

Former president, others demands Mark's emergence

As reported by Leadership, the two prominent figures, a former president and a former minister of defense, have reached out to David Mark, urging him to take on the role of party chairman.

These influential figures believe that Mark’s leadership is crucial to mending the cracks that have appeared within the PDP and guiding the party towards unity.

A source familiar with the developments stated,

"There is considerable pressure on Mark to step in and bring stability to the party until we hold a fresh national convention."

Although Mark has not publicly expressed interest in the position, his involvement has been described as a key factor in navigating the party out of its current crisis, The Punch reported.

North Central zone’s concerns

The PDP’s acting national chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum, has faced growing calls from the North Central Zone, Mark’s geopolitical base, to vacate the seat.

Many in the zone argue that the acting chairman should make way for a replacement for Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the former national chairman who stepped down amid controversy.

A source close to Mark revealed,

“The North Central Zone has been advocating for new leadership, and while Mark remains open to the idea of stabilizing the party, he’s mindful of the legal challenges surrounding the leadership tussle.”

Despite his reservations, insiders suggest that Mark’s involvement in the leadership race is almost inevitable.

Party members across various factions believe his experience and standing could offer much-needed stability in a time of crisis.

Despite the challenges, many within the PDP are hopeful that David Mark can help restore order within the party.

Another PDP insider said:

“The party needs someone who can bridge the divide and focus on strengthening the PDP ahead of future elections.

“Mark is seen as that person who can do the job without being influenced by either camp."

