Reacting, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he understand the current hardship in the land but cautioned Nigerians, considering the recent explosion that rocked Jigawa state

This unfortunate incident comes barely a week after about 180 people died from a similar incident in Jigawa state

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has expressed concern as a tanker loaded with fuel fell in Akamkpa, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River state with residents of the community trooping out to scoop the content which was flowing uncontrollably on the floor.

Atiku fumes as residents scoop fuel from fallen tanker

The development has raised concerns, especially after the death of about 180 persons - who were scooping fuel from a fallen petrol tanker - in Jigawa state.

In a post shared on his X page on Thursday, October 24, Atiku lamented over the current hardship Nigerians are experiencing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

He, however, urged Nigerians to guard their lives jealously irrespective of the current situation, adding that "your lives are the most precious things that should never be mortgaged."

Speaking further, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, urged relevant authorities including "concerned government MDAs" to commence a robust campaign to educate citizens on the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen petroleum tankers.

Atiku tweeted:

"I know that the times are tough for Nigerians. It has even been made more challenging by the trial-and-error policies of this bumbling administration. However, your lives are the most precious things that should never be mortgaged.

"This is why it is pertinent that the concerned government MDAs should commence a robust campaign to educate citizens on the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen petroleum tankers. Your lives matter to you and your loved ones. Scooping petrol, a highly flammable liquid from a fallen tanker, is a sulcide that no one should undertake.

"We've experienced too many tragedies from incidents such as the latest one in Cross River State, and everything must be done to avert another."

See Atiku's reaction and the video of residents scooping fuel from the fallen tanker:

Jigawa explosion: Man explains how he lost nearly 50 family members

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the resident of Majiya town in the Taura local government area of Jigawa state has recounted how the fuel tanker explosion affected his family members.

Mustapha Majiya said he lost nearly 50 members of his extended family to the fuel tanker explosion.

The 50-year-old farmer said he lost two of his nephews, who were trying to stop people from scooping fuel.

