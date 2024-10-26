Former Vice President Atiku Abubaka's spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, has condemned the presidency for speaking against a media report suggesting military take-over

President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, alleged that the report on The Guardian's front page on Friday, October 25, was inciting the public against the administration and suggesting a forceful change of government

But Shaibu said The Guardian has done what every responsible media should do and called on the government to address the issue of hunger rather than fight the media for doing their job

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the presidency for criticising a publication calling for a military takeover in the country because of the state of the economy.

Recall that Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, condemned the publication for inciting the public against the present administration and called for a harsh regime change.

Atiku's aide fire at Tinubu over criticism of report calling for military take-over Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @atiku

Source: Twitter

But Atiku's spokesperson, in his reaction, described the presidency's comment as ironic that the government quickly blamed the media for reporting the harsh realities of the economy instead of addressing the actual issues.

Atiku's aide defends The Guardian's report

According to Shaibu, The Guardian's report simply reflects the average Nigerian's struggles, where economic growth seems like a distant fantasy. He adds that Nigerians are tired of being fed selective data and empty assurances that don't put food on the table while the cost of living continues to soar.

He stressed that economic growth doesn't occur in a vacuum and that it requires basic factors like resources, human capital, education, and training. He maintains that perhaps it's time to examine why The Guardian's image is so grim rather than blaming those who dare speak up.

His comment reads in part:

"Maybe instead of attacking the press for doing its job, it’s time to address why things are so bad that people are even considering the unthinkable."

Atiku's Aide Defends Call for Military Take Over, Knocks Presidency

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng