Earlier today, Friday, October 25, Atiku Abubakar attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of former governor of Gombe state, Senator Danjuma Goje, at the national mosque in Abuja

At the worship centre, Atiku exchanged pleasantries with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during Salatul-Jumu'ah (Friday prayer)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was also among the dignitaries, but several X users expressed reservations about the presence of the Nigerian No.3 citizen

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu and perennial presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, met in Abuja, on Friday, October 25.

Legit.ng reports that both gladiators, who used to be political allies, were meeting face-to-face for the first time since the 2023 presidential elections.

Senate president, Godswill Akpabio (left), is a strong ally of President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Although the meeting created a frenzy among worshippers at the national mosque, several people online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), criticised the presence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng captures some comments. See them below:

@Dr_dabo1 wrote:

"Politics na brute, Akpabio went to pray in the central mosque now he don turn to Alhaji Gambo Alkassim."

@RealMrF_O said:

"Godswill Akpabio had to follow the President right inside the mosque and took a space in the front row all for political sycophancy."

@Adeywaley_H commented:

"Wetin Akpabio dey do inside mosque?"

@Jidejay_ wrote:

"Abeg watin Akpabio dey find inside mosque with tesuba for hand?"

@AlhajiDNA wrote:

"My own is what is Akpabio doing inside Mosque?"

@MsLami_A said:

"Lmao! What was akpabio doing at the national mosque mehn??"

@Eazyy622121 wrote:

"Akpabio go mosque…..politics ya werey gaan oo."

@ExcellencyIKA_ wrote:

"Wetin SP Akpabio dey do for mosque?"

Reactions trail Akpabio's response to Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio came under fire over the manner in which he corrected Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district.

In a trending video, Senator Natasha was seen standing and speaking against the rejection of a bill by the red chamber. However, the senate president corrected her, saying, "in the chamber, you must be recognised before speaking; we are not in a nightclub."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng