Ford Motor Company faced scrutiny after recalling more than 30,000 vehicles due to potential fire hazards stemming from cracked fuel injectors.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued warnings about the issue affecting two popular models, the Ford Escape (2020-2022) and Ford Bronco Sport (2021-2023).

This latest recall added to a history of unresolved problems related to fuel injector damage, according to officials.

Cracked fuel injectors identified as hazard

The cracked fuel injectors are critical components in gas-powered cars, responsible for spraying fuel into the engine at precise moments for smooth performance.

When damaged, they allow gasoline to leak into extremely hot areas of the engine. Temperatures ranging from 300°F to 800°F near the engine can lead to autoignition, a process where gasoline bursts into flames without a spark.

Such scenarios put vehicles at risk of catching fire, even during normal operation.

Drivers alerted to recall and repair details

The recall affected 33,576 vehicles already involved in previous campaigns that failed to address the issue effectively.

Owners of the recalled cars would receive notifications starting April 24, prompting them to visit authorised dealerships. Ford announced it would repair the cracks in the fuel injectors and update the powertrain control module software free of charge to prevent further risk.

Recent history of ford recalls

The $38 billion automotive giant has faced increasing recalls recently. In January, Ford withdrew 272,817 vehicles, including Bronco Sports and Maverick trucks (2021-2023), due to battery degradation issues that compromised electrical functions, such as hazard lights.

A month earlier, Ford flagged battery concerns in Lincoln Corsair luxury vehicles (2020-2024) and specific Escape models.

Fuel injector damage, growing threat

Experts stressed the dangers of delaying necessary repairs. With gasoline's high flammability and the confined airflows under the hood, even minor leaks could escalate into fires engulfing the entire vehicle.

NHTSA reiterated the urgency of addressing the fuel injector problem promptly to ensure drivers' safety.

