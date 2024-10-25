The immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari's former minister, Adebayo Shittu, has expressed indifferences about President Bola Tinubu's newly appointed ministers

Shittu noted that the sacked ministers were not different from the new one, adding that it was just the case of one Nigerian leaving office and others coming in

However, the former minister said he can vouch for Jumoke Oduwole because she served as minister of Trade, Industry and Investment under Buhari and performed excellently well

Former Minister of Communication under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Adebayo Shittu, has expressed his thoughts on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent cabinet appointments.

In an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today, Shittu stated that he can only vouch for Jumoke Oduwole, the newly appointed Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, due to her excellent performance in the same area during Buhari's administration.

Adebayo Shittu rates Tinubu's new minister Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @HMAdebayoShittu, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Adebayo Shittu talked down new Tinubu's ministers

Shittu doubts that the new ministers are necessarily superior to those who were sacked, seeing the change as simply some individuals being replaced by others. He emphasized that it's unfair to assume the new appointees are better than those who were let go.

When asked if President Tinubu has the right team to deliver, Shittu chose not to prejudge, stating that he doesn't know the other six new ministers. However, he highlighted Jumoke's capabilities, citing her past success in trade and investment.

Shittu asks Senate to thoroughly screen Tinubu's ministers

Shittu also stressed the importance of thorough screening for ministerial nominees by the Senate, noting that Nigerians don't have the patience for trial-and-error ministers. He used the example of an engineer serving as Minister of Works, highlighting the positive impact of relevant expertise on the assignment.

His statement reads in part:

“I am proud because she is one person that can deliver. All the other six, I don’t know any of them. It will be wrong of me to presume negativity on their part.”

Tinubu speaks on livestock ministry

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the remarkable success of the about-to-be-established livestock ministry.

Tinubu lamented that the discussion on ranching and open grazing has always been politicised and polarised.

The president then revealed that investors are already asking questions, adding that his administration will do everything to make the industry attractive to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng